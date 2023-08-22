A decision on car storage depot plans for the East of England Showground could be made in just weeks, it has been revealed.

Showground operator AEPG is seeking approval for a retrospective change of use application for a vehicle storage, distribution, preparation and maintenance depot.

The request for a five year change of use was submitted six months ago after AEPG agreed that DHL could operate the depot from the venue.

The move triggered complaints from nearby residents about issues caused by car transporters passing through residential streets to bring hundreds of vehicles to the site.

Now ward councillor Julie Stevenson says she has been told by council officers a decision could be made in October.

In a Tweet, Cllr Stevenson states she has been told by Peterborough City Council: "We are currently awaiting some additional information from the applicant that has been requested by our Highways team. We can’t say for definite at this stage what the recommendation will be until we receive final comments from Highways…

"In the event that we were to recommend approval we anticipate it would go to the Oct Planning Committee (for a final decision by that committee, a meeting where councillors and residents can make representations) 17 Oct."

Councillor Julie Stevenson hopes a decision will be made soon on a planning application for a change of use of the East of England Showground in Peterborough. She says the issue has dragged on for too long.

However, the application has been boosted by a notice from National Highways that it no longer has any objections to the proposals.

It had previously asked the council to delay a decision on the application until it was satisfied about likely disruption on nearby roads.

It states: “It is considered the impact on the strategic road network is unlikely to have a severe impact. Consequently, we offer no objection.”

Cllr Stevenson said: "This application has dragged on for many months and residents are questioning why.

"This information that the applicant has provided following a request from National Highways has appeased the authority, but one has to question why it wasn't supplied in the first place.

"The operations that are now happening on the Showground have continued, despite no planning permission having been granted.

"Residents are understandably feeling very frustrated because it's troubling to see this happening without the appropriate permissions.