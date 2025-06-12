Furniture retailer Oak & More is set to open its first showroom in Peterborough.

A furniture retailer is to open its first showroom in Peterborough in a move that will create a range of jobs.

Oak furniture specialist Oak & More will open its retail showroom in Mallory Road, Fengate, on Saturday ( June 14).

The retailer says the grand opening will feature refreshments, exclusive special offers and more.

The new store has created a range of new jobs although the number of staff has not been disclosed.

The company says it will also make a donation to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice - the only specialist palliative care inpatient unit in Peterborough.

Paul Isom, chief executive of Oak & More, said: "We’ve developed a market-leading range of curated solid furniture, designed for every home.

"This store feels like a natural next step for us, and Peterborough is one of the fastest growing cities in the UK, so we feel it’s a perfect home for our first showroom.

He added: “Our first retail store is a reflection of our growth, our vision, and our values.

"We’re solid oak specialists at heart, but we offer so much more – sofas, dining sets, and a collection of beautifully made furniture.”

He added: “This will generate new employment opportunities in the Peterborough area, further rooting Oak&More in the local community.

Mr Isom said the store will showcase Oak & More's commitment to solid build and lasting design, featuring an extensive selection of solid oak pieces alongside comfortable sofas and the widest selection of dining sets in the UK.

“We’re excited to bring our quality furniture and expertise to Peterborough.”

Ross Lawson, chief operating officer of Oak & More, said: “We know our furniture resonates with our customers and we’re excited to be able to offer an immersive environment where both new and existing customers can explore our products first-hand.”

Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Judy Fox will officially open the store at a special ceremony on June 20 at 10am.