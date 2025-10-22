An independent furniture and flooring retailer has invested £1 million in a new store in Peterborough that has created 16 jobs.

Lee Longlands, which is a fourth-generation family-run furniture and home interiors retailer, has opened a new two-floor, 29,000 square feet store in the former Dunelm store at Boulevard Retail Park.

And to celebrate the opening, the retailer will host a launch event on October 25 called Autumn Gatherings with offers for customers and influencer-styled room sets created by local content creators.

Robert Lee, director at Lee Longlands, said: “This new store represents a strategic investment in a growing and well-connected city.

"We’ve already been delighted by the response from customers since opening and look forward to building on that with our Autumn Gatherings event, which is a chance for visitors to experience our AW25 collections in a new way and see what makes Lee Longlands unique."

The expansion into Peterborough is a continuation of the company’s ongoing growth strategy and commitment to bringing premium furniture, flooring, and home accessories to new regions.

The retailer says it has invested significantly in store design and fit-out, showcasing curated room sets, seasonal trends and premium products from some of the world’s most respected interiors brands.

The move into the unit was the result of a planning approval for building alterations that enabled a store swap that saw home furnishings retailer Dunelm move into a larger unit on the Boulevard Retail Park. Its former home was then given to new arrival furniture retailer Lee Longlands.

The Peterborough store joins Lee Longlands’ established locations in Birmingham, Leamington Spa, Cheltenham, Kidderminster, Abingdon and Bristol.

The Autumn Gatherings event, which takes place from 10am to 6pm, will feature interiors inspiration, influencer-styled room sets created by local content creators Kate Hewitt, Teri Muncey and Melissa Coe.

The influencers will also take part in a programme of talks, sharing their inspiration, renovation experiences and influencer careers.

They will be joined by Lee Longlands’ in-house Home Designer, Kate Arkless, who will present key trends from the AW25 range and offer inspirational design and styling advice for the season ahead.

Guests will be welcomed with refreshments and offers including a chance to win a £3,000 Lee Longlands voucher by scanning an in-store QR code.