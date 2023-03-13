A children’s festival, designed for under 10s, is heading to Peterborough’s Central Park twice this year – with giant sumo suits and inflatable games.

Funtopia will also feature play areas with water fights, stage shows, character meet and greets and an under 5’s area.

Sarah Green, Funtopia director, said: “This year we believe that it is even more important to offer all families the opportunity to enjoy a day out together.

Funtopia is keeping ticket prices the same this year as it hosts two events in Peterborough for 2023.

“We know how hard it can be for families to afford a day out.

"Most of the time the costs don’t end at the entrance either, with rides, prize stalls and food sometimes costing more than the entrance fee.

"This year we have decided not to feature any additional pay-per-go rides or game stalls. Once you have paid to enter Funtopia, all the activities are included in the price.”

The children’s festival also has new attractions this summer.

Those include ‘The Baby Zone’, a giant 110ft obstacle course for children and grown ups, a fun farm roleplay area where children can run their own farm, and stage shows with parties and workshops throughout the day.

The tour will visit Peterborough on May 1 and on August 8.

Once you have paid to enter Funtopia, bosses say all the activities are included in the price of £10 per child.

The 2023 tour will also feature an autism friendly session at the start of the two sessions between 10.30am and 11.30am, daily.

“We’re pleased to be offering our popular autism-friendly sessions at every Funtopia this year,” Sam Harrison, event manager, added.

“These sessions are specifically designed to allow children with autism the opportunity to visit Funtopia in a more relaxed and suitable setting.

"We’ve found that these children can often be forgotten and don’t always get the opportunity to visit events.”

Funtopia has decided to keep the 2022 ticket prices for this summer.