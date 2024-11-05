Fundraising Tesco Community Champion helps Peterborough’s homeless prepare for winter

By Darren Calpin
Published 5th Nov 2024, 16:13 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 16:26 BST
Sharron Toms leads fundraising efforts to donate vital winter gear to rough sleepers at Light Project Peterborough

One of Peterborough’s leading homeless charities has received a much-needed donation of warm clothes and other winter essentials from a dedicated community fundraiser.

Most Popular

Sharron Toms, who is Community Champion at Tesco’s Extra store in Hampton, spent much of the summer running fundraising initiatives in aid of Light Project Peterborough, which provides invaluable support to the city’s rough sleepers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sharron told the Peterborough Telegraph how she became motivated to help:

The Light Project’s fundraising officer Matt Edgley with Tesco Community Champion, Sharron Toms at the Extra superstore in Hampton.placeholder image
The Light Project’s fundraising officer Matt Edgley with Tesco Community Champion, Sharron Toms at the Extra superstore in Hampton.

“I’ve been talking to the Light Project throughout the year [and] I asked them what they really needed that would be really useful,” she said.

“They said they were really desperate for hats, gloves, socks and scarves [as] it’s not the sort of thing people think about donating.”

Sharron quickly set about organising fundraising events, both in-store and out in the local community, that eventually saw her raise more than £400.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This enabled her to buy the required items separately and then put them together into packs so that each recipient would receive a full ‘bundle’ of hat, gloves, socks and scarf.

“I raised enough money, doing pre-loved book sales and tombola stalls to purchase enough to make 100 individual packs [that] can be easily distributed during the colder months,” she said.

Ever-thoughtful, Sharron saw an opportunity to not only help rough sleepers but also their companions.

“They have several regular dogs that also attend, so food and coats for them was an obvious addition,” she explained, adding: “they get cold too.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Light Project’s fundraising officer Matt Edgley said the charity was “very grateful” for the support shown by Sharron and Tesco.

“Thanks to Sharron’s efforts, we’ve received numerous donations throughout the year, all of which have been much appreciated by our guests at the Garden House.”

Sharron was typically modest about her contribution.

''It’s my absolute pleasure as a Tesco Community Champion to be able to help,” she said: “I wish I could do more.”

The effervescent fundraiser – who says she is “always busy” – will now be focusing her efforts on other endeavours which will invariably benefit local people.

“I love that I can try and do something that will make things better for someone,” she said.

“There’s always someone that needs help.”

Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough Telegraph
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice