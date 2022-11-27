Fundraising campaign launched to help three members of same family seriously hurt in car collision

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help three members of the same family who were left seriously injured in a car crash.

The crash happened near the Bourne Rugby Club at about 7.15pm on Tuesday (November 22).

Sky, Faye, and Drew Hartley-Brown were all injured in the incident – and now a crowdfunding page has been set up to help them in their recovery.

The scene of the crash

The GoFundme page has already seen more than £3,500 raised.

It was set up by James Davison, who said: “ On 22nd November, the Hartley-Brown family was impacted by the events that unfolded due to a road traffic accident. Their condition is stable, but they receive critical attention for their injuries. The recovery plan is in its infancy and is largely unknown. The extent of the injuries has placed the family in hospitals not close to home to ensure they receive the best possible treatment.

“We know operations are ahead, starting immediately. Mother and daughter are in the same place with another family member in a different hospital. They will need lots of bedside support aiding them towards recovery. The future is unknown; our hope in these early days is to allow as much help as possible to relieve the associated financial burden of travel and accommodation.

“The whole family is active in our community; many will know them through school, football and rugby.

“Always going the extra mile to help others, now is the right time to show how impactful they are to many and support them through this difficult time.

“Any amount you can spare will help the family respond to the demanding situation and allow them to focus entirely on what's essential for recovery.”

Lincolnshire Police are still appealing for witnesses.

The crash happened on Spalding Road, Bourne and involved a blue Toyota Yaris and a Grey Volvo V40.

A spokesperson for the force said; “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles shortly before. We are also asking for anyone who has any video footage of the vehicles, for example dashcam or Ring doorbell prior to the collision.” Anyone with information should call 101, or email [email protected], quoting incident number 372 of 22 November.”

To donate to the campaign, visit www.gofundme.com/f/sky-faye-drew-hartleybrown-family