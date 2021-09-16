Fundraiser launched for Peterborough teenager left with multiple injuries after collision which killed friend

Zara El-Imad.

Zara El-Imad (17) was injured last month (August 28) when the silver Audi TT she was a passenger in, being driven by friend Jude Dunn (19), left the carriageway and entered a ditch in Crowland Road, Eye.

The incident happened at around 5:30am. Mr Dunn sadly died at the scene.

Zara, a student at Peterborough Regional College student from Eye, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where she remains. Her current prognosis is unknown but she has suffered multiple injuries and is in a critical condition.

Zara’s mum Emma has been making the trip to Cambridge each day, costing up to £200 per week in fuel before adding in the cost of parking and for childcare for Zara’s younger brothers Matteo and Rico. Zara also has an older brother Charlie and father George Goodayle who has been a frequent visitor at Zara’s bedside.

For this reason, family friend Rachel Morpeth decided to start the GoFundMe page to support the family through this difficult time. After just the first week of the page going live, over £4,000 has already been raised.

She said: “The cost of travel is phenomenal and that is before you add in any of the additional costs, which is all adding financial burden to the family at this difficult time.

That is why I decided to start the page; rather than just sitting at home worrying I got thinking, what can I do to help?

“I decided to do all I could to raise funds to assist the family during this difficult time by alleviating some of the financial burden that has been thrust upon them through no fault of their own. All funds raised will go towards not only fuel and parking but any additional cost associated with Zara’s long term emotional and physical well being or that of the family.

“Zara is such a lovely girl, very popular and is truly loved. She is always so full of life and we are hoping and praying for her recovery.

“The support given so far has been overwhelming. Zara’s story has touched so many people. An initial target of £5,000 has been set but it was amazing to have reached over £4,000 in the first week; friends, family and strangers have been so generous to which the family pass their sincere thanks to all that have donated or shared the GoFundMe page so far. Your continued support is truly appreciated.”