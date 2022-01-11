Fundraiser launched for family of beloved Peterborough father who died suddenly

Marcin and his wife Agnieszka.

Marcin Borowski passed away unexpectedly aged 39 last Wednesday (January 5).

His friends and the wider community have quickly rallied to support Marcin’s wife Agnieszka Tomszewska and the couple’s two young sons.

One of Marcin’s friends, Mateusz Baczek, has set up a fundraiser to support the family, who relied on Marcin’s income from his job at Photocentric. In less than two days, the GoFundMe page has received more than £5000 in donations.

The couple's two sons.

Marcin, who is originally from Poland, had been living with his family in Peterborough for the last 15 years.

Mateusz has described Marcin as a “wonderful husband, father and friend, who was always smiling and happy to help people.”

Marcin would have celebrated his 40th birthday on Saturday (January 15) and it was on this date, Mateusz had hoped that the £3000 target could be presented to Marcin’s family.

With just over four days to go, the page is certain to well exceed this target.