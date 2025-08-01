Fundraiser launched as Peterborough family suffers tragedy as boy (6) suffers brain aneurysm just eight hours after the death of his sister (21)

A fundraiser has been launched in support of a Peterborough family hit by tragedy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On July 23, Morgan Leigh Abbott (21) passed away at Peterborough City Hospital.

She had been in hospital since February- having spent eight weeks in a coma at a critical care unit at Addenbrooke’s - following a number of seizures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the age of 16, Morgan was diagnosed with Succinic Semialdehyde Dehydrogenase Deficiency (SSADH), a rare condition with only hundreds of cases in the world. The condition is a metabolic disorder which interferes with the brain’s ability to process neurotransmissions, which can lead to a number of developmental delays.

Morgan Leigh Abbott.

Morgan was born with this, but she was only diagnosed after her sister Darcie was also diagnosed at the age of three.

Morgan was one of seven children and lived in Orton Goldhay and was attending City College Peterborough shortly before she passed away.

Morgan passed away at just after 5am on July 23 and with the family still barely coming to terms with her dead, Morgan’s mum Sam received a call about her son Axel just eight hours later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had taken an elbow to the head while at school and it was thought he was suffering from concussion. Yet, later that evening, after seeking medical attention, the family were told that in fact Axel had suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm that he was born with.

He was quickly transferred from Peterborough City Hospital to Addenbrookes where he had to undergo three brain surgeries in just four days and is currently sedated.

At present, the family have been left to play Morgan’s funeral while Axel remains in hospital.

Morgan’s aunt Imogen said: “I am Morgan’s Auntie, her mum Sam’s sister and have set this GoFundMe page up, in the hopes that this will relieve even just a little bit of pressure of the costs of Morgan’s funeral at the least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Us as a family can’t even begin to grieve or plan Morgan’s funeral as we are too scared to leave Axel’s bedside just like we was Morgan’s.

“My sister, Morgan’s 6 younger siblings, Lacey, Lexi, Jackson, Darcie, Axel & Delilah and us as a family are going through the most unimaginable pain, that we wouldn’t wish on anyone, so no matter how big or small your donation, we appreciate it massively.

"This isn’t just a story, but our life. “The hurt and pain I see in my sister’s eyes is like no other, and if nothing else I hope that sharing this will at the very least ease some pressure of the costs of what’s to come.”

To support the family, visit www.gofundme.com/f/2pqe9-morgan.