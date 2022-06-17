A fundraiser for a Peterborough mum-of-two with terminal cancer is hoping to raise enough money to help the family create as many memories as possible during the time they have left together.

Sarah Dilworth, 39, who grew up in Bretton Gate, was diagnosed with breast cancer while on maternity leave with her second daughter, one-year-old Paige, in January this year.

Scans revealed that the cancer had spread to other areas of her body and revealed she had bone cancer in her pelvis.

Sarah Dilworth, 39, with her husband Jon Dilworth, 39, and their two daughters Bella, 10, and Paige, who is one

Just over a month later, she was told there was nothing more that could be done to treat the cancer and she is now undergoing palliative chemotherapy.

Sarah told the Peterborough Telegraph "I will try everything I can to live as long as I possibly can.”

‘Everything was so perfect’

“Everything was so perfect and we had so many things planned,” Sarah said. “We were going to sell our house where we now live, in High Wycombe, London, and move up north.

"We were going to upscale the property but downscale the mortgage because it’s so expensive to live here.

"We just wanted to provide the girls with the best quality of life but shortly after putting the house on the market that was when we discovered the cancer.”

‘The response has left me speechless’

Sarah with her eldest daughter Bella, 10

A GoFundMe donations page was created by Lacey’s Hair and Beauty where Sarah worked as a senior account manager for 14 years before she was diagnosed with the cancer.

Kind-hearted fundraisers have dug deep and already raised over £1,300 in just two days and the page has been given an overall target of £5,000.

"I’ve always got something to say – I’m a very chatty person – but the response has left me speechless,” she said.

"I can’t believe how incredibly generous people have been – it makes me want to cry.

Sarah with her youngest daughter - one-year-old Paige

"I want to have the opportunity to spend as much time with the girls and create as many special memories as possible”

‘I’m hoping to take the girls on a special holiday to Disneyland’

Sarah said that she’s had “constant offers of help” from “an army of people.”

Dog walkers have been walking Sarah’s dog for her for free every morning and her friends have helped to clean the family’s home and take her eldest daughter, Bella, 10, to school.

One of her customers donated £250 and has paid for the family to go on holiday at the coast in Suffolk later this summer.

“It’s heart-warming to know there are so many people out there that really care for me,” she said.

"I’m hoping we can go to Disneyland Paris around Christmas, which will be a special for the girls.

"I have to be positive for myself, my children and the rest of my family. We don’t know how long I have left and health is declining.

"I’m a positive person and always have been – the glass is always half full, it’s never half empty. There are always opportunities – you just have to find them."