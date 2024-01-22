Funding for Peterborough 'Wombles' - the volunteers who help keep city streets clear of litter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A community group who work to keep city streets clear of litter have been given a funding boost.

The PE4 Wombles work across the area to pick up rubbish and improve their neighbourhoods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Werrington councillor John Fox was one of a number of councillors to provide funding for the group.

Councillors John and Judy Fox with fellow councillors Sandra and Andrew Bond, Asif Shaheed and Melissa Bolke from the wombles

The councillors have used part of their Community Leadership Fund (CLF) – money given to each councillor for community projects in their ward.

He said: “We have used part of our CLF – they do such a good job around Werrington.

"We met with them and they told us what they would like – they asked for litter pickers, hi-viz vests and bags.”We spoke to other councillors, like Gunthorpe councillor Sandra Bond and Paston and Walton councillor Asif Shaheed, as the wombles work across their wards too.

"Each councillor has given them £350 from their pot.