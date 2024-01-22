Funding for Peterborough 'Wombles' - the volunteers who help keep city streets clear of litter
A community group who work to keep city streets clear of litter have been given a funding boost.
The PE4 Wombles work across the area to pick up rubbish and improve their neighbourhoods.
Werrington councillor John Fox was one of a number of councillors to provide funding for the group.
The councillors have used part of their Community Leadership Fund (CLF) – money given to each councillor for community projects in their ward.
He said: “We have used part of our CLF – they do such a good job around Werrington.
"We met with them and they told us what they would like – they asked for litter pickers, hi-viz vests and bags.”We spoke to other councillors, like Gunthorpe councillor Sandra Bond and Paston and Walton councillor Asif Shaheed, as the wombles work across their wards too.
"Each councillor has given them £350 from their pot.
"Hopefully this can encourage others to join them as well.”