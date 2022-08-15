The annual Itter Park Fun Day made its much-anticipated return on Saturday. Crowds were treated to glorious weather as they were treated to a host of family-friendly entertainment; including a funfair, circus, craft and a range of other stalls.

Unfortunately, the heat forced the cancellation of the dog show but a host of well-known city bands including The Expletives, Another Girl Another Planet, The 707, Upon This Rock, Candy Twist, The Motivators and Thomas Dunleavy entertained crowds.

Can you spot yourself from the photos the Peterborough Telegraph captured on the day?

1. Fun Day at Itter Park Crowds gathered to enjoy the entertainment and the sunshine. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Fun Day at Itter Park Crowds gathered to enjoy the entertainment and the sunshine. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Fun Day at Itter Park Crowds gathered to enjoy the entertainment and the sunshine. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Fun Day at Itter Park Crowds gathered to enjoy the entertainment and the sunshine. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales