Fun day and charity football match raises vital funds for Peterborough Women's Aid

The now third annual fundraising day was held at Peterborough Rugby Union Football Club on Second Drove in Fengate and attracted a large number of visitors under glorious sunshine.

The day included fun for all of the family, including stalls, temporary tattoos, a bbq, bouncy castle and an appearance from Bluey!

The main event was a thrilling charity football match that ended 11-6 and included female players from both Posh, Lincoln and around the local football scene as well as many others.

Organisers said: “The day was filled with community spirit, laughter, football, and an incredible amount of love and support.

“A huge thank you to our amazing sponsors Whittlesey Round Table and Streamline I.T. Solutions, AED Sports Coaching as well as Jay Richardson and the club, who could not have been more supportive.

“To everyone who came down, cheered us on, played, helped out, or supported in any way — we appreciate you more than words can say. These events don’t just happen, they’re built by people who care, and we are so lucky to have that in abundance

“We hope you all enjoyed it as much as we did — bring on next year!”

Hopes are that the event raised close to £2,000 for Peterborough Women’s Aid; the charity which provides support and specialist response to domestic abuse and violence victims in the city.

A committee of just three organises the event and are in search of help for future additions to the event, if you are interested visit Women’s Aid Charity Football on Facebook.

