Fun at the fair as Peterborough fairground gets underway

Peterborough’s skyline lights up as annual funfair comes to town

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:46 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 12:47 GMT

There was fun at the fair as the annual Peterborough Mart fair arrived in the city on Thursday (March 17).

The fair is open everyday until Sunday, April 2, and is located at the Pleasure Fair Meadow car park, on Oundle Road.

With a whole host of rides and attractions, the fair is open from 6pm – 10pm weekdays, and 2pm – 10pm on weekends.

The Peterborough Telegraph visited the fair on opening night – can you spot yourself in any of these snaps?

