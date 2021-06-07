Full speed ahead for Peterborough car supermarket’s charity donation

Lisa Deacon and John Marshall

The company’s charitable initiative, The Share With Grant, was launched last year and is designed to support causes that benefit the Peterborough community, where its two showrooms are based.

Led by SW Car Supermarket founder and CEO, Anton Khan, a panel of SW employees has chosen Peterborough City Hospital’s Cancer Wellbeing Service to be awarded the £500 grant.

The team were particularly moved by the application they received, and were only too happy to support the vital service for local people who are affected by cancer.

Lisa Deacon, Joint Cancer Wellbeing Service Manager, visited the SW Car Supermarket showroom on Tuesday (25 May) for an official cheque presentation with the dealership’s Operations Director, John Marshall.

She said: “We are extremely grateful for the generous donation provided to us by local company SW Car Supermarket. The donation will be used to fund some new artwork at our service, for those who pop in to access some advice or one of our services to enjoy.”

The all-important Cancer Wellbeing Service provides emotional support, talking therapy, exercise classes, complementary therapies, acupuncture, healthy lifestyle advice, group support, arts and crafts, relaxation and hair loss advice.

Mr Marshall was delighted to present the cheque on behalf of the SW team, he said: “Although we received many emails from deserving charities for our recent Share With funding application opening, we felt that Lisa’s email on behalf of the Cancer Wellbeing Service stood out as a cause which we particularly wanted to support this time around.

“The vital service is currently having its building refurbished, so we are pleased to hear that our £500 grant will contribute towards the decorative artwork which will help create a more pleasant environment for people accessing the services provided.”

Anton Khan, Founder and CEO of the SW Car Supermarket Group, added: “Since we launched the Share With initiative last year, we’ve now given away £1,500 of funding to benefit important causes in and around our beloved city of Peterborough.

“Our very first £500 grant was awarded to Families First Peterborough back in October, supporting local children and their families through positive activities. Then at Christmas, we awarded community group Bearded Villains East Anglia with £500 to support its work helping vulnerable people across the county.”