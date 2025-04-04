Full list of candidates for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority mayoral election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mayoral election will take place on May 1

The full list of candidates for the upcoming Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) mayoral election has been confirmed.

Five candidates will stand on May 1 to become the next mayor of the county and gain powers devolved from central government that are held over areas such as transport, skills and planning.

A combined authority mayor makes important decisions for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and can provide a single, clear point of accountability.

They oversee an annual budget devolved from government and have powers to spend money on large projects in the region.

This year will be the first mayoral election of the CPCA to use the first past the post system, following the Elections Act 2022.

Current Labour mayor Dr Nik Johnson revealed in February that he would not stand for re-election due to health issues.

Applications to register to vote must reach the relevant Electoral Registration Officer by midnight on April 11, or by 5pm on April 14 for postal votes and by 5pm on April 23 for votes by proxy.

Poll cards will be posted through doors with information on how to vote and where the nearest polling station is.

Voting will take place between 7am and 10pm. All voters must bring photographic ID, such as a passport or driving licence, with them in order to vote.

Results will be published on May 2. The Local Democracy Reporting Service will aim to conduct interviews with each candidate prior to the election.

Who are the candidates?

Former Peterborough MP Paul Bristow lost his seat in 2024 and is now standing to become the combined authority mayor.

If elected, Mr Bristow wants to dual the county's main A roads, including 'fast-track' major upgrades to the A10, A47, and A141, as well as build light rail in Cambridge.

He also plans to deliver the Fens Reservoir project, fight for more express train services, freeze the mayoral precept and introduce free parking in Peterborough.

Mr Bristow, who lives in Wansford, recently revealed an idea to build a new city centre community stadium for Peterborough United with a swimming pool and a concert venue.

Ryan Coogan (Reform UK)

Ryan Coogan, from Waterbeach, is a businessman who has lived and worked in Cambridgeshire for more than 35 years.

If successful in May, Mr Coogan pledges to scrap net zero policies that he claims are 'crippling' the region's economy, create a DOGE Cambridgeshire efficiency team, and support local businesses.

Similarly to Mr Bristow, he also wants to introduce free parking in Peterborough and invest in major road upgrades across the county.

Mr Coogan says he will oppose solar and wind farms on prime agricultural land and promises to fight for a better devolution deal for Cambridgeshire.

Lorna Dupré (Liberal Democrats)

Lorna Dupré, from Sutton, is leader of the Liberal Democrat Group on East Cambridgeshire District Council and deputy leader of the group on the county council.

Ms Dupré says her main priorities are to make Cambridgeshire and Peterborough "greener, fairer, and better connected".

If she becomes mayor in May, Ms Dupré plans to improve public transport, provide more access to new skills for the changing world of work, and improve cooperation to tackle climate change.

She voted against having an elected mayor and insisted she would "share power as vast and as widely as possible" if elected.

Bob Ensch (Green Party)

Bob Ensch, chair of Cambridge and South Cambridgeshire Green Party, is now retired but has a background in the construction industry.

His vision for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough includes investing in green infrastructure, and fostering a vibrant, inclusive economy.

Mr Ensch, from South Cambridgeshire, says that, if elected, he will help to build a region that "thrives economically" and "leads the way in environmental innovation and social progress".

He stated that he is keen to stay out of any political “cut and thrust” during his campaign and would take a different approach to other candidates.

Anna Smith (Labour)

Anna Smith is the former leader of Cambridge City Council and current deputy mayor of the CPCA, hoping to take over from current mayor Dr Johnson in May.

Ms Smith says her main priority is to ensure there are secure, well-paid jobs available in every part of the region and build the transport links, homes and services to go with them.

If elected, she pledges to fix 100,000 potholes, improve bus services, build new homes and 'get Peterborough's indoor swimming pool back'.

Ms Smith has lived and worked in Cambridge for 30 years as a teacher, senior leader, and local councillor.