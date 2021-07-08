Frustration for Peterborough residents as Virgin Media outage continues into second day

Residents in the PE4 postcode experienced a loss of service yesterday (July 7) morning and the problems continued throughout the day and into today (July 8).

The outage of both TV and broadband meant that many who wanted to watch England’s big Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark had to find alternative arrangements, while others who were either working or studying from home were left angry they were unable to get online.

Customers were originally told that the service would be restored by 10am on Thursday but the online tracker has pushed this back 12 hours to 10pm.

This means many who work from home are facing the prospect of a second day without work. Residents have also complained about struggling to get a good 4G connection, in what has only compounded the frustration.

Virgin have stated that customers may be eligible for bill credit if the service is not restored within two working days but this has done little to appease some.

One said: “Love how it says I can bill credit but nothing about invoicing them for the wages I’ve lost because I can’t get online for work today. I’m absolutely fuming.”

Another added: “I’ve had poor 4G connection all day. I couldn’t even get the match on my phone, either TV or radio, unbelievably frustrating.”

Workers were seen in Chadburn, Paston throughout much of Wednesday working to restore connectivity and have put the issue down to damage caused to fibre cables.

A statement from Virgin Media said: “We know of an issue in your area that results in loss of service.

“Customers may find they are unable to use their Virgin Fibre & TV services. This is taking longer than expected to resolve due to damage caused to fibre cables. We apologise for this, our engineers are working to resolve this ASAP.

“If you think you’ve experienced a loss of service, please register it as you may be eligible for bill credit if your service isn’t restored within two full working days following your registration. Visit our Help Page for more information on this.”