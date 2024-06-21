From Posh at Wembley to the Northern Lights - Peterborough's pictures of the year so far

By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Jun 2024, 15:15 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 15:22 BST
Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes picks his top shots from the first half of 2024

The summer solstice has now been and gone, and the second half of the year is about to begin.

So now seems the perfect time to have a look back at what has been an eventful six months in our city.

From Peterborough United at Wembley, to the Aurora, a new Bishop to a new Monopoly board, there has been plenty going on so far this year.

The next six months are set to be equally eventful, with plenty in the city calendar to look forward to.

But for now, here is a look back at what has already happened in Peterborough in 2024

1. Pictures of the year so far

Peterborough United winning at Wembley has been one of - if not the - highlight of 2024 for many people in the cityPhoto: David Lowndes

2. Pictures of the year so far

Peterborough will be getting its own Monopoly set later this yearPhoto: David Lowndes

3. Pictures of the year so far

Chinese New Year celebrations at Peterborough Cathedral.Photo: David Lowndes

4. Pictures of the year so far

The official opening of the renovated Nene Valley Railway Orton Mere signal box following an arson attack with ThomasPhoto: David Lowndes

