From boat engines to tooth brushes - how Peterborough fire fighters are helping Ukraine war victims

Fire crews have been collecting items for Ukraine

Fire crews have been doing a range of things to help - from donating items themselves including boat engines, hosting donation points, and helping with the loading of supplies in the city.

Volunteers in Peterborough have been working at St Olga’s Church in Woodston, and the crews have been working with the teams at the church to collect as much aid as possible.

They have also been working with chef Damian Wawrzyniak, who himself has been collecting and delivering items from The House of Feasts restaurant in Eye.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Over the last few weeks we’ve been supporting the national effort to donate supplies to help the people of Ukraine

“So far we have donated a number of first aid kits and boat engines, and we have also hosted collection points at fire stations across the county.

“A collection point was set up at Dogsthorpe fire station for essential items to support a local appeal at St Olga’s Church in Peterborough. Firefighters have been delivering the donations to the Church, where they are being sorted before being transported to Poland.

“Further collection points were set up at Ramsey fire station and March fire station.

Fire crews have been collecting items for Ukraine

F”irefighters in March have been collecting supplies to support the Veterinary Task Force and Nowzad who are collecting pet aid to be transported to the Polish-Ukrainian border to help all the pets who are fleeing the Ukraine with their owners.

“They have been collecting pet foods, dog leads and harnesses, food and water bowls, pet beds and crates.

“Ramsey Community Fire and Rescue Station has been a drop off point for a collection organised by the Mick George Group. The collection involved essential items such as nappies, baby food, batteries, torches, sanitary items and children’s footwear.”

Fire crews have been collecting items for Ukraine