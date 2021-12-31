Friends and family of teenage dad killed in Cambridgeshire crash raise more than £1,000 in his memory

Kelso Lawrence

Kelso Lawrence (19) was killed just a few yards from his home when he was involved in a crash while driving his silver Peugeot 206 on Byall Fen Drove, Manea.

The crash happened at about 2am on Monday (December 27) and sadly Kelso died at the scene, despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

Two other passengers in the car were uninjured, and no other vehicles were involved.

Now his friends and family have set up a fundraising campaign in Kelso’s memory - and it has already raised more than £1,000, to support son Tommy..

The Gofundme page, started by Martin Toseland says: “This go fund me was started to show support for Kelso and his close family. Kelso’s parents have requested that the donations go to an Alzheimer’s charity and too Tommy’s future.Please donate what u can when u can, either through the go fund me or at the funeral or directly to themselves. Many thanks.”

Following the incident, Kelso’s family said in a statement: ““Kelso will be sorely missed by all the family, his son and his many, many friends. We respectfully ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw the car beforehand, is asked to contact police via their web chat service: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101, quoting incident 28 of 27 December.