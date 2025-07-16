Fresh plans to turn Peterborough offices into home after previous refusal

New plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council to change the use of an office building into a three-bedroom home.

The building named Milton House is located on Milton Road, Peterborough, and is currently used by a chartered building surveyors.

Applicant, T5 Homes Ltd, had its previous planning application for the site refused due to inadequate parking provision, but it now claims to have addressed the issue.

In the fresh plans submitted on July 14, it stated: “This application directly addresses the identified shortfall by retaining two off street parking spaces to meet current standards and introducing minor alterations to improve access and visibility.

“No other substantive changes have been made to the scheme. Accordingly, the proposal now satisfies all relevant policy requirements and the previous reason for refusal has been resolved.”

Milton House itself has previously been a shop with residential flats and is now two offices.

The demolition of the garage on the site would allow for a designated space for bin and bicycle storage, plans state.

The applicant claims that the proposed home would have “no significant effect” on the amenities of the neighbouring properties, as it would be mostly achieved through internal alterations.

A main entrance to the property would be from Milton Road, with access also available through a gate into the garden on the same road.

Peterborough City Council planners will make a decision on the revised application at a later date.