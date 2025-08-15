Fresh plans to convert historic former Peterborough school building into children’s care home

A full planning application has been submitted to Peterborough City Council for the conversion of a historic building into a children’s care home.

Constructed in 1855, the building at 4 Crowland Road in Eye has most recently been used as a recording studio and offices.

Applicant, Conquest Schools Ltd, hopes to use the building to provide long term care for children with emotional and behavioural difficulties including autism, ADHD , challenging behaviour and other complex needs.

An initial application was withdrawn in July following concerns from council officers around parking and the manoeuvring of vehicles.

Old school building on Crowland Road, Eye Photo: Taylor Planning and Building

A fresh application was submitted on August 11, which claimed to rectify these issues.

New planning documents stated that the site had “ample space for turning” and that the applicant had agreements in place with other local businesses to park at their premises if required, including Eye Green Cars Ltd and Asda Express.

The care home, if approved, would provide care for five young children aged between six and 17 years old and would be run by five members of staff, two of which would work night shifts from 9.30pm until 7.30am.

Work has already begun on the site under previous planning permission including extensions and internal work.

Planning documents stated: “The company aims to provide the best quality of care by supporting and sustaining young people to develop ultimately achieving their full potential, right through to the transition into adulthood.”

The applicant argued that the building was “neglected” and the proposed use would “inspire good upkeep and appearance”.

Staff would all hold a level 3 diploma in residential child care as a minimum, with the care home manager having at least three years of management or supervisory experience in a relevant care setting, along with a level 5 diploma in leadership for health and social care.

Conquest Schools Ltd had a previous planning application to convert the building into a special needs school for 25 children refused by city council planners in December last year due to highways concerns.

City council planners will make a decision on the new application at a later date.