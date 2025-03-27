Fresh plans to breathe life into Peterborough library

Volunteers have recently secured extended opening hours for Woodston Library.

A campaign group set up to breathe new life into their neglected library and save it from closure are teaming up with Cambridgeshire Police to host a series of new events.

The force will take over a corner of Woodston Library in a series of policing events for the local community.

The first event on Wednesday April 2, 12noon to 2pm, ‘Meet your local Police Officer’ will be facilitated by volunteers from the Friends of Woodston Library and is a direct result from the community’s request during its official launch last year on how the library can be further used to meet local needs.

Local residents and business will be able pop in for a friendly chat and get to know their local police officers in a safe and non-threatening space.

People will be able to raise any concerns around crime and anti-social behaviour, fear of crime and feeling unsafe in their homes through activities such as cold calling, crime prevention, dangerous driving and support and advice and to find out some of the challenges the police are facing.

This will be followed by regular Police surgeries where the police will also be offering help and advice and free security marking on items such as cycles – Saturdays April 5 and 26, 17 May, June 7 and 28 at 10am to 12noon.

PC Harriet Gedney, Constable for Fletton and Woodston, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “We were delighted when the Friends group contacted us with this initiative and to explain how the library could be used by our officers and to help support the local community. Our aim is to ensure we have a more obvious presence in the area and develop closer links with local people and businesses.”

“A lot of our work takes place behind the scenes, so using Woodston Library will enable us to give greater assurance in the community. It will also help us inform people of the differences between police and council responsibilities as we know these are not always clear.”

Jennie Storey, Friends of Woodston Library, added: “We are bringing life to our neglected library and working to ensure it is used to its full potential and raise general awareness. We all say at times there’s ‘not enough bobbies on the beat’, and people don’t know who their local police officer is – but this is changing.

"We encourage everyone to pop in, even if it’s just to say hello.”

“We are pleased the police are so enthusiastic to be working with us and using the library – and it’s a good example of why it has been so important for us to secure the additional Open+ (self-service hours). The library will of be operating as normal during the event.”

The Friends of Woodston Library have been negotiating with the council for nearly a year to extend the Open+ hours (self-service) which now include:

Monday - Open+ hours: 10am to 5pm

Tuesday - Staffed hours: 9am to 12noon. Open+ hours: 12noon to 6pm

Wednesday - Open+ hours: 10am to 5pm

Thursday - Open+ hours: 9am to 1.30pm. Staffed hours: 1.30pm to 5pm Open+ hours: 5pm

to 7pm

Friday - Open+ hours: 10am to 7pm

Saturday - Open+ hours: 9am - 2pm, Staffed hours: 2pm -to 5.30pm

Sunday - Open+ hours: 10am to 5pm

People need a library card and a pin number to access Woodston Library during the Open+ hours. Library cards are free of charge.