Fresh plans for new homes on site of former lawnmower repair shop in Peterborough

Fresh plans have been submitted for three new homes to be built on the site of a former lawnmower repair shop in Peterborough.

The homes would be built on land at Lambes Court at the rear of 1440 and 1442 Lincoln Road, Werrington.

An outline application for six new homes at the site was approved in July 2023, but the latest full planning application, submitted by Paul Joyce, includes just three detached homes with associated gardens and parking.

The former commercial buildings once occupied by Lambe’s Lawnmowers on the site were demolished in September 2022, leaving a vacant plot.

Lambes Court, Werrington Photo: Google

A number of concerns were raised with the outline application by 11 residents and Werrington Neighbourhood Council, including potential problems with the size of the access road, insufficient parking and disruption during construction.

However, the local highway authority and other officers raised no objections to the plans.

The latest application stated: “The development will adjoin the public highways as per the approved transport assessment provided at outline planning and a private shared road will provide the relevant access for the properties.”

It was previously noted by planners that the site had the capacity to accommodate six units, but the design and scale of the final development must not be “unduly dominant” or “adversely impact” the character and setting of the area.

The full planning application for the three detached homes, which will include an additional six parking spaces, was validated by Peterborough City Council on June 23 and will be decided on at a later date.