Fresh calls for spare allergy pens in schools after children still left 'at risk' following death of Benedict Blythe

The Benedict Blythe Foundation has called for urgent government action as new research confirms schools could save lives and millions of pounds by holding spare allergy pens.

The charity- set up in memory of five-year-old- Benedict Blythe who passed away after suffering fatal anaphylaxis while at Barnack Primary School in 2021- has been left frustrated that at a lack of action from the Department for Education.

The Foundation has called on the government to act immediately to protect pupils at risk of anaphylaxis, following publication of landmark research by Helen Blythe (Benedict’s mother) and Professor Paul Turner of Imperial College London and the National Allergy Strategy Group.

The studies show that funding “spare” adrenaline autoinjectors (AAIs) for every UK school could save lives and at least £4.6 million a year.

Benedict Blythe and his sister Etta.

In 2024, a pioneering report found that exposed widespread failings in how UK schools manage allergy risk including that 70% of schools didn’t have key allergy safeguards in place.

Research shows that putting spare allergy pens in schools would:

- Be cost-neutral for most NHS Integrated Care Boards: Over 90% of regions would break even or save money, with some areas saving up to £400,000 yearly.

- Improve emergency access: Spare adrenaline pens could be used in any child having anaphylaxis, including those without a prior diagnosis or prescription

- Be simpler logistically: Schools need only stock a single brand of adrenaline “pen”, reducing confusion and delays during emergencies. Central supply would ensure devices are in-date and replaced systematically.

- Reduce NHS medication waste: While over 2.3 million autoinjectors are sold in the UK annually, only about 2% are used—centralised provision would streamline orders and help avoid shortages in the supply chain which have affected the UK numerous times in the past few years.

Helen said: ““We worked with Professor Turner and the National Allergy Strategy Group to show the Department for Education that there is a practical, affordable and life-saving solution.

"“The evidence is now published, peer reviewed, and beyond question – yet nothing has changed. Another school year has started and children are still going to class without guaranteed access to adrenaline.”

The Foundation presented Benedict’ Law to the House of Commons in July 2025. The proposed law calls for all schools to:

- Hold government-funded spare”allergy pens

- Provide allergy and emergency response training for all staff

- Implement a comprehensive allergy policy.

The law is named after Benedict Blythe who died in school in December 2021 aged five after he was given milk containing cows milk protein – something he was known to be allergic- by his teacher. A jury inquest found failings including lack of training, his allergies not being communicated to people providing his care, his symptoms not being recognised, and delays in administering his medication.

Benedict’s father Peter said: “In effect, it would cost the Government nothing to make schools safe.

“The savings identified are more than sufficient to fund national allergy training, emergency planning and policy development across schools. It’s financially sound, evidence-based, and morally urgent.”

Helen added: “The Department for Education had this evidence ahead of Benedict’s inquest in July. They know what needs to be done – yet schools remain unequipped. No parent should lose a child because medication wasn’t there when it was needed. The solutions exist. What’s missing is action.”