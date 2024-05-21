Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Retailer reports rising sales

The founder of Peterborough-based fashion retailer Yours Clothing has re-entered the prestigious Sunday Times Rich List.

Andrew Killingsworth has been ranked in 322nd position in the Rich List 2024 with his wealth, according to the Sunday Times, totalling £405 million.

His inclusion in this year’s Rich List comes four years after his first appearance in 2020 when he was placed in 976th position with his wealth given as £122 million.

Andrew Killingworth, founder and chief executive of Yours Clothing, has appeared in the Sunday Times Rich List 2024

Mr Killingsworth said: “It is a nice reflection on running a business well but it doesn’t change anything.

"We have to carry on doing what we do.

"Perhaps it does help to show that Peterborough is a city that is doing well.”

Since his first inclusion in the Sunday Times Rich List, Mr Killingsworth has completed a number of high profile acquisitions to add to his AK Retail Holdings business, which operates the brands Yours Clothing, BadRhino, Long Tall Sally and Pixiegirl.

The most recent acquisitions include the Scottish clothing brand M&Co in February last year and seven months later the £8 million acquisition of the renowned women’s clothing chain Evans.

They have helped create 100 jobs at the firm’s head office, distribution and warehouse centre in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, which employs about 1,390 people.

Mr Killingsworth said: “Business is tough. The rainy weather is having a big impact but our sales are up – they are up on last year and the previous year.

“We just have to keep our costs in check, don’t get flattered by turnover and do the right things for our customers.”

Top of this year’s Rich List is the household goods and technology entrepreneur Sir James Dyson and family with a reported wealth of £20.8 billion.

In third place is Douw Steyn, the South African owner of Peterborough-based insurance giant insurance company Comparethemarket with a reported wealth of £3 billion.

Bottom of the 350-place Rich List is F1 racing star Sir Lewis Hamilton with a reported wealth of 350 million.

Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: “This year’s List suggests Britain’s billionaire boom has come to an end.