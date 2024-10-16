Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Men’s champion accused of cheating after being found with a steel conker

Controversy has exploded at the World Conkers Championships in Southwick, near Oundle, following revelations the men’s champion was in possession of a steel chestnut.

David Jakins, known locally as ‘King Conker’, took the coveted men’s crown following a brief showdown with Alastair Johnson-Ferguson at the conclusion of the popular annual competition on October 13.

However, Mr Johnson-Ferguson, has since lodged an official complaint against Mr Jakins.

Conker enthusiast and 2024 conker champion David Jakins, known locally as 'King Conker', has been accused of cheating following revelations a steel conker was found in his pocket (image: Sue West)

“My conker disintegrated in one hit,” the 23-year-old told The Telegraph, “and that just doesn’t happen.”

When officials searched him, as is protocol, after the tournament, retired engineer Mr Jakins was found to have a metal replica of a conker concealed in his pocket.

The doppelganger nut was made from steel but shaped and painted brown to look authentic.

The 82-year-old – who is also the event’s top judge and responsible for drilling and lacing the conkers used by competitors – denied using his dummy nut in the tournament.

“I was found with the steel conker in my pocket,” he acknowledged, “but I only carry [it] around with me for humour value and I did not use it during the event.”

Around 2,000 conker-loving spectators were in attendance to watch the explosive nut-crunching action unfold at the Shuckburgh Arms pub on Sunday.

Mr Jakins, who was one of 256 competitors, romped through the quarter- and semi-finals by destroying his opponents in one strike.

Though he quickly dispatched Mr Johnson-Ferguson in the men’s final, Mr Jakins lost the subsequent grand final to the women’s champ, Kelsey Banschbach, who was then crowned overall World Conker Champion.

Mr Jakins – who has been endeavouring to win the title for over 40 years – was initially delighted to take the coveted men’s crown.

“This means so much to me… to stand up there and become Men’s World Champion is wonderful.”

However, the accusations levelled at the local legend have forced the sport’s authorities to act.

Event organiser St John Burkett has revealed evidence, including video footage, is being thoroughly scrutinised.

Mr Burkitt told the Peterborough Telegraph that, although a verdict on the cheating controversy will be shared shortly, “It won’t be just yet.”

“We have a few more elements to look at, just to make sure the investigation is thorough.”