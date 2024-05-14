Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Appeal for Peterborians to ‘help make a difference and join our amazing fostering community’

Peterborough City Council is urging people who could offer a child or young person a safe, stable and loving home to consider joining their fostering community.

The appeal comes as the council’s Fostering Service marks Foster Care Fortnight (13-26 May), a dedicated awareness-raising campaign which it participates in every year.

Councillor Ray Bisby, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children's Services, described foster parents as “unsung heroes” who help to “shape brighter futures, offering a safe space where dreams can flourish and self-belief can thrive.”

To mark Foster Care Fortnight, Peterborough City Council is urging more people across our region to consider becoming foster parents (image: Adobe)

He added:

“Their dedication is not just in providing a safe home, but in building bridges of trust and empowerment, ensuring every child and young person feels valued and cherished.”

The theme of this year’s awareness campaign, ‘fostering moments’, aims to highlight people’s journey into fostering and how it changed their life.

One person whose life has been significantly changed is Diane, a 57-year-old wife and mother who signed up as a foster parent when she was 40.

“I became a foster carer when my daughter was just six-years old,” she explained. “17 years later we’re still here and thriving.”

“We’ve cared for children of all ages, abilities and many different reasons for being in care.

“Children have gone on to be adopted, gone back to parents, moved on to their own home and some have stayed with us until they are ready to start a life of their own.”

Diane explained what it is about fostering that makes being a foster parent so special:

“It’s wonderful to see a child that comes to you scared and won’t speak, within a few months running around playing with friends and telling you everything they have been doing and just thriving.

“It’s the best feeling; so many times these children bring tears of pride to my eyes.”

Diane urged anyone considering joining the fostering community to “go for it and make that phone call.”

Councillor Bisby agreed: “I encourage you to reach out, to explore this rewarding journey,” he said.

“You are the first step in changing lives forever."