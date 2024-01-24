Forty-years-old petrol station in Peterborough to undergo major revamp to meet needs of modern motorists
New plans have been unveiled for a major upgrade for prominent petrol filling station in Peterborough.
The proposals for the Shell Fengate filling station at Carr Road, Fengate, involve the demolition of the existing facilities with the proposed new services including a seven bay high-powered electric vehicle charging hub capable of fully charging a vehicle in 30 minutes.
The full planning application has been drawn up by Shell Oil UK Products and submitted to Peterborough City Council for consideration.
Documents submitted with the application show the redevelopment will involve the demolition of the sales building and forecourt and the removal of its two underground fuel tanks.
In its place, a glazed, 270 square metres sales building with retail area and an Amazon storage locker will be built.
The filling station currently has six pumps but that number is increased to eight under the plans plus, in a separate area, pumps for HGVs.
Modern underground tanks meeting new industry standards will be installed and six car parking spaces with one mobility assisted space will be provided. There will be room for cycle storage.
The documents state: “The site comprises an existing petrol filling station that was constructed in the 1980s.
"However the site is in need of refurbishment as it does not fully meet the needs of motorists.
“The proposals will create an improved sales building to the benefit of customers, creating a more pleasant environment to pay for fuel and shop whilst also meeting the
needs of motorists using the electric vehicle charging facilities.
"The existing shop is outdated, compact and cramped and is not an ideal environment for customers or those working within it.
"The enlarged sales building will help to address this issue, providing modern facilities including customer toilets and disabled facilities.
It goes on: “The enhanced proposal will provide a valuable source of jobs, retaining the existing jobs on site and potentially creating further job opportunities.
"Many of these jobs will be suitable for local residents.”
It adds: “Given the ongoing year-on-year decline in petrol filling stations juxtaposed with a year-on-year increase in registered cars on the road, the opportunity to deliver an enhanced petrol filling station which meets a recognised local need, whilst also providing much needed and supported electric vehicle charging, should be embraced.”