Celebrations have been in full swing at The Cedars Care Home, in Bourne, as one of its residents reached 102 years in style.

Ronald Priest, who was a member of RAF Bomber Command, where he flew 33 missions as Rear Gunner in a Stirling Bomber, celebrated his birthday surrounded by family, friends, residents and staff.

Ron enjoyed a special birthday lunch with his daughter and friends, freshly prepared by Chef Richard, with a glass of bubbly to toast the day.

Ron and his family and friends then joined other residents for a quiz afternoon finished with a birthday cake and lots of birthday wishes.

Ron’s many experiences including a crash landing, dogfights over the North Sea and nearly being caught by searchlights over Italy; before he sustained a war injury during his final flight.

Ron then joined Nationwide Building society, and later became manager of the newly opened Peterborough branch.

It was there he employed Jim Horsted in the 1970’s, who was very happy to join Ron on this very special occasion. Ron said: “it’s been a lovely afternoon. I’m so lucky.”

Ron celebrates his 102nd birthday at the Cedars Care Home.

Rebecca Aldred, Senior General Manager of Barchester Cedars Care Home added: “We’re delighted again to be celebrating a truly remarkable man as he reaches another amazing milestone.

"Ron is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more.”