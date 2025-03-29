Former Peterborough reptile pet shop could become ‘high-quality’ pizza takeaway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reptili closed in 2023

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council to convert a former reptile pet shop into a pizza takeaway.

A reptile retailer named Reptili opened on Scalford Drive in Peterborough in May 2022, but closed down in December 2023. It sold a range of animals from snakes to bearded dragons.

The now empty unit could be replaced by a pizza takeaway after a planning application was sent in to change the use of the building.

The former Reptili shop in Welland

Applicant, Amiri, said the takeaway would provide a “high-quality food service while ensuring minimal impact on the surrounding environment and residents.”

Plans state that the takeaway would specialise in freshly prepared pizzas and would not serve fried foods or any items with high grease or odour emissions.

A ventless Turbochef Fire pizza oven with an integrated catalytic converter would be used to minimise smoke, the applicant said.

The application states: “The interior layout will be carefully designed to optimize workflow efficiency while ensuring compliance with food hygiene and safety regulations.

“Externally, any necessary signage or shopfront modifications will be sympathetic to the existing streetscape, maintaining the character of the local area.”

The unit is located between a Chinese takeaway and a beauty salon.

The new pizza takeaway, if approved, would create two full-time and two-part time jobs, open from 11am until 1am every day.

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.