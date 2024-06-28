Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Fitting tribute’ to dedicated public servant believed to be ‘country’s longest serving councillor’

A memorial to former Peterborough councillor and city mayor Charles Swift was unveiled in a poignant ceremony at Fletton Quays yesterday (Thursday June 27).

The commemorative plaque was unveiled in a square (adjacent to Peterborough City Council) which has been re-named after the dedicated public servant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family, friends and former colleagues watched on as Charle’s widow, Brenda, unveiled the plaque, which formally acknowledges the former councillor’s incredible six decades of public service.

Charles Swift's family, including his widow Brenda, daughter Janet and son, Paul, attended the ceremony.

Mayor of Peterborough, councillor Marco Cereste spoke warmly of Charles, who died in 2022, aged 92.

“He was a true gentleman and a true Peterborian,” he said.

“If you’d cut Charles in half, you’d have seen ‘Peterborough’ printed across his body like a Blackpool stick of Rock.”

Charles started his political career at the tender age of 23, becoming the youngest ever member of the city council when he was elected to the North Ward on 1 July 1954.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current Mayor of Peterborough Marco Cereste spoke warmly of former city mayor Charles Swift, who died in 2022, aged 92.

He served residents there until he retired in 2016 following an incredible 62 years’ dedicated service, an achievement which saw him lauded as ‘the country’s longest-serving councillor.’

During that time, Charles led the Council and fulfilled the role of both Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

In 1985 he was awarded an OBE for services to the public and received the Freedom of the City for Peterborough.

Charles’ family felt he would have approved of the scale and tone of the ceremony.

“This is a fitting tribute to my father because he would not want anything ‘over the top’,” said Charles’ daughter Janet.