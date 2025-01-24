Former Peterborough council leader brands net zero ‘woke nonsense’ as climate motion passed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald said the council's roadmap to net zero is a 'road to nowhere

A former leader of Peterborough City Council branded net zero as “woke nonsense” during discussions at a full council meeting on January 22.

A report was put before councillors detailing the council’s ‘Roadmap to Net Zero’, which lays out the steps it is taking to reduce its carbon footprint.

The report states that if the roadmap is implemented in full, it would lead to a 78% reduction in council emissions by 2030 compared to the 2018-19 baseline year and a 70% reduction in emissions compared to the most recently measured emissions in 2022-23.

Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald

External grants or loans will be sought to cover or contribute to the costs of the council’s decarbonisation.

“I’m sick and tired of this net zero nonsense"

During the discussions of the roadmap at full council, Councillor Fitzgerald (Conservative) said: “What I’m about to say will cause a great deal of upset with members of a certain persuasion. I’m sick and tired of this net zero nonsense, when it’s particularly talked about that it doesn’t cost anything to the council.

“Tell me how green energy and purchasing it by 2030 won’t cost this council more money. Nobody’s explained that to me because it generally costs more.”

He added: “This 2030 is unachievable and I said so three years ago, but the policy doesn’t seem to have changed. There is no evidence to say we will make these targets.

“Now we might be making progress, and we’re all for making efficiencies, but the roadmap is a road to nowhere at the moment in the timescales we have it.

“Whilst in principle I don’t object, it’s woke nonsense I’m afraid. Net zero rubbish.”

“I just wish Donald Trump didn’t have his hand up your back Wayne"

Cllr Gavin Elsey (Peterborough First) echoed his views and said: “People will probably be surprised to hear this but I actually agree with Cllr Fitzgerald. I have to say I agree with pretty much everything that he said.”

Responding to Cllr Fitzgerald, council leader Dennis Jones said: “Surely to goodness it behoves us all to work towards it. It isn’t going to cost us anything.

“This is surely to goodness a worthwhile cause. I don’t see this as woke. There are plenty of things to be woke. I just wish Donald Trump didn’t have his hand up your back Wayne.”

He added: “Can we just move on, get this voted through and work towards saving the planet rather than grandstanding in the chamber.”

Cllr Angus Ellis, cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “I have a five-year-old granddaughter and I really worry about some councillors saying that the issue of climate change isn’t an issue.”

Councillors ultimately agreed to support the ‘Roadmap to Net Zero’ report.

“This is for all the young people and future generations of our city who will never forgive us if we, as their leaders – don’t work towards a safer future for people and the planet."

The council also passed a motion later in the meeting to support the Climate and Nature Bill that is being read at parliament on Friday, January 24.

The motion, put forward by Cllr Nicola Day, backs the bill which aims to reduce emissions to meet the UK’s obligation to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees, as well as halting and reversing the decline in biodiversity by setting nature measurably on the path to recovery by 2030.

The motion asks for Peterborough City Council to write to MPs Andrew Pakes and Sam Carling, urging them to sign up to support the bill, and requesting that they vote for the bill at its second reading on Friday.

It also reaffirms the council’s declaration of a climate emergency in July 2019, and welcomes the work done by the council to help support Peterborough to become a net zero carbon city.

Eighteen voted in favour of the motion while 22 abstained and 15 voted against.

Cllr Day, Green Group leader and chair of the climate change and environment committee, said: “I wish to thank all members who voted for this motion to support the Climate and Nature Bill and reaffirm our commitment to the councils declaration of a climate emergency in 2019 moving towards net zero as a city.

“This bill was written by scientists, experts and campaigners. This is for all the young people and future generations of our city who will never forgive us if we, as their leaders – don’t work towards a safer future for people and the planet.

“The members that have supported this are on the right side of history.”