Former New England social club is finally wound up
A Peterborough social club described as a ‘thriving social hub’ in its heyday has been wound up.
The New England Club and Institute on Occupation Road has, after many years of administrative wrangling, finally been dissolved.
In a statement issued to the Peterborough Telegraph, Graham Ward, spokesperson for the club’s trustees, said:
“As requested by the members at the last meeting, the winding up of the New England club has finally been completed.”
He added.
“The trustees would like to thank the members for their loyal support over the years, and their help in bringing this matter to an end.”
Though the club was hugely popular towards the tail end of the last century, modern-day phenomena such as shifting demographics, the smoking ban and a gradual change in people’s socialising habits saw the club’s fortunes dip.
The club formally closed in 2017, although it has taken this long to dissolve all of the administrative and financial matters related to its former operations.
As of now, the club is officially no more.
“The trustees now consider the winding up of the club complete and no further correspondence will be forthcoming,” Graham said.
Generously, the trustees and former members of the club all agreed that local charities should benefit from any remaining funds the club may have had.
“With all outstanding bills paid, members paid out the remaining monies [which] were given to charities in the Peterborough area,” Graham explained.
Sue Ryder, Little Miracles, MAGPAS and Macmillan Nurses were among the local good causes which received substantial donations.