Former land owner Michael Sly opens show home on new housing development near Peterborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
A leading housebuilder invited former landowner Michael Sly to officially open the show home on the second phase of its development in Thorney.
Allison Homes East is building 68 three and four bedroom homes, all fitted with solar panels, at Abbey Park, off Deer Park Way in Thorney.
Previous landowner Michael Sly, who is also director of Park Farm Thorney and chairman of The Thorney Society, cut the ribbon to the development’s new four bedroom show home, The Aspen, before receiving a tour of the property.
Michael said: “I was honoured that Allison Homes invited me to open the new show home in Thorney.
"It was wonderful to be given a tour of the Abbey Park development and see how well the scheme is progressing.”
Kelly Toms, sales and marketing director, said: “It was a real pleasure to have Michael Sly cut the ribbon to our new show home.”