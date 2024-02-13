Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A leading housebuilder invited former landowner Michael Sly to officially open the show home on the second phase of its development in Thorney.​

Allison Homes East is building 68 three and four bedroom homes, all fitted with solar panels, at Abbey Park, off Deer Park Way in Thorney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous landowner Michael Sly, who is also director of Park Farm Thorney and chairman of The Thorney Society, cut the ribbon to the development’s new four bedroom show home, The Aspen, before receiving a tour of the property.

From left, Sophie Kendal, Head of Land and Partnerships at Allison Homes East, Michael Sl,; Tracy Harper, Sales Executive at Allison Homes East and Charlotte Barber, Sales Manager at Allison Homes East

Michael said: “I was honoured that Allison Homes invited me to open the new show home in Thorney.

"It was wonderful to be given a tour of the Abbey Park development and see how well the scheme is progressing.”