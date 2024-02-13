News you can trust since 1948
Former land owner Michael Sly opens show home on new housing development near Peterborough

New development features 68 homes
A leading housebuilder invited former landowner Michael Sly to officially open the show home on the second phase of its development in Thorney.​

Allison Homes East is building 68 three and four bedroom homes, all fitted with solar panels, at Abbey Park, off Deer Park Way in Thorney.

Previous landowner Michael Sly, who is also director of Park Farm Thorney and chairman of The Thorney Society, cut the ribbon to the development’s new four bedroom show home, The Aspen, before receiving a tour of the property.

From left, Sophie Kendal, Head of Land and Partnerships at Allison Homes East, Michael Sl,; Tracy Harper, Sales Executive at Allison Homes East and Charlotte Barber, Sales Manager at Allison Homes EastFrom left, Sophie Kendal, Head of Land and Partnerships at Allison Homes East, Michael Sl,; Tracy Harper, Sales Executive at Allison Homes East and Charlotte Barber, Sales Manager at Allison Homes East
Michael said: “I was honoured that Allison Homes invited me to open the new show home in Thorney.

"It was wonderful to be given a tour of the Abbey Park development and see how well the scheme is progressing.”

Kelly Toms, sales and marketing director, said: “It was a real pleasure to have Michael Sly cut the ribbon to our new show home.”