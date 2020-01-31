Former England star to help cricket club desperately seeking £40,000 to fix pavilion

Nassington Cricket Club's pavilion desperately needs a new roof

Dean, who played 15 tests for England and is currently director of cricket at Stamford Endowed Schools, will be the quiz master on Friday, March 13 to help Nassington Cricket Club as it seeks to raise £40,000.

Outlining the urgent need for donations, the club said: “The Nassington Cricket Club committee are desperately trying to raise money to replace the roof of the pavilion as with such a wet winter, all the rain has been coming in and we need to carry out urgent repairs before the beginning of the season.

“The club is a social hub for people in the village, both players, supporters and the surrounding community. Last season was such a success all round, with silverware galore, but more importantly fabulous Friday evening training and BBQs and friendly matches throughout the week with visiting teams enjoying the game and hospitality that Nassington offers.

The quiz night details

“Please help us and donate. Also, if you are able to help in a more practical way we would be very grateful if you could contact us at [email protected]”

Donations can me through a JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nassingtoncc?utm_term=y8YKwy542.

The quiz night is £10 per person (maximum team size 10) with the price including dinner.

The fun begins at 7pm at Woodnewton Village Hall, Orchard Lane, PE8 5EE.

Dean Headley at the BGL Sport Bash in Stamford

A raffle will also be held, with prizes including a signed England shirt.