Former Cambridgeshire police officer dismissed after misconduct hearing told of sexually predatory behaviour towards junior female colleagues

A former Cambridgeshire police officer has been dismissed following a misconduct hearing into allegations that he engaged in sexually predatory behaviour towards junior female colleagues.

Former PC Jonathon Ward admitted five allegations relating to his behaviour towards four women, known as Ms A, Ms B, Ms D and Ms E.

The two day misconduct hearing was told that all four worked with Ward, were more junior than him in the service and that in the case of Ms A, he had direct workplace responsibility for her.

The hearing was also told that Ward had been warned about his behaviour towards females by his sergeant.

Ward had been told he should “calm down with the females”, that he would end up looking silly and there would be a reputational effect on the organisation.

The misconduct panel heard that Ward had demonstrated a clear pattern of behaviour of sending sexually explicit messages and images in order to pursue a sexual relationship with these women.

In the case of Ms B, this behaviour extended to sexually assaulting her on two occasions.

The hearing was told the admitted allegations were that during a barbecue at his home, Ward placed his arm around the shoulders and collarbone of Ms B without her consent. Later, he touched the leg of Ms B without her consent.

Ward also sent sexual and/or inappropriate messages and/or images to Ms A, solicited sexual and/or inappropriate images from Ms A and had an intimate relationship with Ms A whilst in a position of workplace authority.

He sent inappropriate messages to Ms D and sent sexually inappropriate messages and/or images to Ms E and solicited inappropriate images from Ms E.

In mitigation, the panel was invited to consider that at the time Ward, who resigned from the police shortly before the hearing, had not been in the service very long.

But the panel noted that Ward had assumed a level of responsibility early in his police career. He was a graduate and had aspirations to be promoted.

He was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Discreditable Conduct and Integrity, amounting to gross misconduct.

The hearing, which was held at Lysander House in Bedfordshire, between June 30 and July 1, concluded that Ward would have been dismissed had he still been with the force.

Afterwards, Chief Constable Nick Dean said: “Despite being reminded about his behaviour and maintaining professional boundaries, Ward continued to behave inappropriately.

“Police officers and staff must behave in a manner that does not discredit the police service or undermine public confidence, whether on or off duty.

“Where standards of professional behaviour fall below the high standards expected, the force will ensure the individual is held to account.”