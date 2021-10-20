Forklift truck driver teaching centre looks to help Peterborough care leavers into work

MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow at forkligt training company 4KS at Werrington who are giving away free training for care leavers. Directors Sheikh Miah and Zahid Ali are pictured with the MP EMN-211110-144809009

4KS Forklift Training, based in Benedict Square, in Werrington, is offering up to 20 placements for youngsters leaving care.

The offer comes as vacancies for forklift drivers is growing in Peterborough which is home to array of industries and distribution centres where forklift truck operators are needed.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, who was invited to tour the training centre, said: “What the team is doing in giving young people leaving care in our city and beyond free training is tremendous.

“This could potentially give 20 young people, who are still unsure what they want to do, a skill for life.

“When you look at the number of fork lift operator vacancies in and around Peterborough, this is almost like a guaranteed job.”

But Mr Bristow said the initiative by 4KS could be followed by other city employers.

He said: “We can be more ambitious.

“Local companies needing drivers could use the Kickstart scheme, and the £1,500 that comes with it, to train young people on Universal Credit to become drivers with their company.