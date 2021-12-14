Footpath will help Peterborough children stay safe

Cllr. Graham Casey with staff and children from the Herlington Pre-School using their new path. EMN-211213-114605009

The city council, through Aragon Direct Services, listened to feedback from Herlington Preschool in Orton Malborne by clearing an overgrown area and installing the path, which prevents families needing to walk on the road to access the building.

The council responded after a campaign by the pre-school (especially manager Barbara Howlett), David Warne, who is manager of the community centre where the pre-school is based, and local councillor Graham Casey.

This led to Aragon Direct Services installing the footpath in September, and the benefits are already being felt.

What the path used to look like

Pre-school secretary Tamsin See-Wiles, who set up a petition to get the footpath put in, said: “The path has been absolutely great. It means children no longer have to walk on the road as they access the pre-school, there is a safe place for parents to walk with their buggies to access the centre, and it is also much neater and tidier than the overgrown, unkept shrubbery that was there before.

“The difference it has made is all positive. We would like to say thank you to the city council for agreeing this work.”

Cllr Lynne Ayres, council cabinet member for children’s services, education, skills and the university, said: “I’m delighted to see the positive feedback to the new footpath. As a city which wants to encourage people to walk more, it is vital we provide safe routes to schools.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who contacted us about this, allowing Aragon Direct Services to carry out the necessary works.”