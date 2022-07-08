A charity football match raising money for children with cancer is taking place in Peterborough this weekend.

Former England internationals Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock and Des Walker, as well as Premier League winner Colin Hendry, are among the football legends side taking on a team made up of ‘the mighty public’ in Football vs Cancer this Saturday (July 9).

The event is in aid of Anna’s Hope – a charity that supports children and young people with brain tumours.

Neil 'Razor' Ruddock will play in Football vs Cancer for cancer charity Anna's Hope this weekend

Anna’s Hope was founded by Carole and Robert Hughes, from Stamford, after their three-year-old young daughter, Anna, passed away from a brain tumour in 2006.

“Anna’s Hope is delighted that a team of football legends, and a team of local footballers from the public, are yet again getting together to make a difference for children with brain tumours – this country’s biggest cancer killer in children,” Carole said.“We hope you will come along and enjoy the game.”

The charity works to support children and young people diagnosed with brain tumours through specialist support and rehabilitation – as well as increasing awareness of childhood brain tumours.

The match is being played at Peterborough Sports Bee Arena, in Lincoln Road. The match will kick-off at 1pm on Saturday (July 9), with gates open from 12 noon.