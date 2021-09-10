Food waste collections return but no brown bins emptied in Peterborough next week

For the previous two weeks, food waste collections have been cancelled for residents who are on their green bin week. This has been due to a shortage of LGV drivers and a high number of staff being forced to self-isolate after being ‘pinged’ by the NHS track and trace app.

Now though, staffing levels have improved to the point that food waste collections can continue, however, brown bin collections have been cancelled for another fortnight, due to the ongoing issues.

A statement from Aragon Direct Services said: “We are pleased to report that, as of w/c 13th Sept, the food waste collection will resume as normal across the City.