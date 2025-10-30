Food bank staff in Peterborough "blown away" by generous donations

Staff at a food bank in Peterborough were “moved to tears” when a local carpet firm handed over a generous donation of supplies.

Hereward Carpets hosted a food bank donation point at their store in Mancestter Square, as part of National Food Bank Week (October 13-19) – with customers and neighbours all bringing in items to donate.

This was later followed by a free networking event with city-based Creative Content Company for the local community – where all the donations were then given to Little Miracles – a charity supporting families in need.

Mark Pullen from Hereward Carpets said: “We were thrilled to recently take part in something completely new for us - becoming a food bank donation point!

“The generosity of our customers truly amazed us, with numerous bags of food and essential items kindly donated to support the charity. During our Friday networking event in the showroom, several attendees also brought along their own contributions, which helped boost the total even further.

He added: “It was a real pleasure to welcome Annette from the charity to the event and to personally hand over all the donations to her — a proud and heart-warming moment for everyone involved.”

Annette Ablewhite from Little Miracles added: “I was absolutely blown away by the incredible support shown at the Creative Content Company networking event, hosted by Mark at Hereward Carpets.

“Recognising the importance of family and community, attendees were invited to support the Little Miracles Charity Food Bank — and the response was just amazing.

“As a local charity, Little Miracles provides a non-judgemental environment where we take a holistic approach to supporting the needs of the whole family.

“With the ongoing cost of living crisis, the need for our food bank has grown more than ever. Families are often faced with heartbreaking decisions — heating or eating, or parents going without so their children can be fed.

“Thanks to the incredible generosity of those who attended the networking event - and the amazing clients of Hereward Carpets - my car was filled to the brim with donations!

"I was truly moved to tears and completely overwhelmed by everyone’s kindness. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who supported this.”