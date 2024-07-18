Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hardy schoolboy from village near Peterborough took on challenge to help fight cancer

A primary school pupil from a Peterborough village took on the arduous task of ascending and descending Mount Snowdon earlier this month.

10 year-old Luke Wellock, from Folksworth, tackled Wales’ highest peak on July 6 to raise money for Cancer Research.

The hardy schoolboy explained why he took on such an epic task:

10 year-old Luke Wellock ascended and descended Mount Snowdon to raise money for Cancer Research.

“I wanted to raise money for Cancer Research because cancer affects a lot of people and families,” he said.

“Some of my family have been affected by cancer, and some have also died because of it.”

Sadly, Luke saw his beloved Great Nanna pass away from cancer, and has witnessed the disease affecting other family members and grandparents.

“1 in 2 people get cancer,” he noted, “I am raising money so hopefully, one day there will be a cure and cancer won't exist.”

Luke, with proud mum and dad, Candice and Paul.

So far Luke’s heroic efforts have seen him raise an incredible £1,075 for the charity.

Luke was joined on his challenge by mum Candice and dad Paul, both of whom were bursting with pride.

“We are so very proud of Luke,” said Candice, “for not only getting to the summit and back down again, but his determination and resilience to train every week for months.”

Candice recalled how the elements conspired to make summiting the 1,085 metre (3,560 ft)-high peak even more challenging for Luke:

“The weather was horrendous on the way up,” she said: “he battled wind, rain, hail and fog.”

“The summit was cloudy with no views but Luke did not complain once.”

Candice also explained how her adventurous son had set himself a tough target with regards the time he wanted to clock up.

“Luke had wanted to make it to the top and back down in seven hours,” she said.

“[He] managed it in six hours and 10 minutes - just enough time to get back and see England win on penalties!”

The whole endeavour, Candice concluded, has been a life-affirming experience:

“The feeling of pride and the happiness we felt at seeing him at the top of Snowdon, and back at base camp, is a moment we will hold in our hearts for a very long time.”

Donations to Luke’s fundraiser can still be made via this link https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/lukessnowdonchallenge-giving-page-2135