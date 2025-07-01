Floral tributes laid to popular Peterborough busker following his death

A large number of tributes have been left to popular former busker Eddie Walker in Peterborough city centre.

For many years, Eddie was a popular sight and sound on Bridge street, on the corner of Cathedral Square, outside of the HSBC bank.

He sadly passed away last month, however, following a battle with lung cancer.

In response to his death, large numbers of flowers have been placed on the corner, along with pictures of Eddie throughout the years, along with his beloved dogs throughout that time.

Tributes to Eddie Smith in Peterborough city centre.

His beloved dog Loki is being cared for elsewhere following his tragic passing.

Speaking in front of the memorial, one resident said: “We miss him dearly, it is so strange walking past and not seeing him. He brought a real life to the city centre.”

Another said: “We just had to bring flowers down and pay our respects, he was such a lovely gentleman.

Eddie’s sister, Nicky Parker, paid tribute to him, saying: “People shopping may have wondered where he has disappeared to. He was locally known as ‘Magic’ for as long as I can remember. He has been busking in Peterborough town centre with the support of the council.

"He was admitted to Peterborough City Hospital three weeks ago after a struggle with pneumonia. Whilst being treated it was discovered that he had lung cancer.

“He was a great musician and a kind person.

“If you walk past his busking spot, leave a flower and take a pic and post it here. He would have loved that.”