Flag officially raised as Peterborough set to 'go green' for mental health initiative
A new mental health campaign has kicked off in Peterborough on Friday (May 16).
The initiative, called Peterborough Glows Green, forms part of Mental Health Awareness Week (May 12-18) and has been spearheaded by Peterborough Prime in collaboration with Peterborough Positive, and sponsored by Kathmandu Lounge.
The initiative kicked off on Friday with a green flag being raised on the city’s ceremonial flag pole.
The campaign is set to see residents, businesses, schools, and community organisations to wear green and decorate their homes, workplaces, and shopfronts in green “as a symbol of their commitment to mental health.”
A spokesperson for Peterborough Prime said: “In a powerful show of unity, the city centre is also set to be lit up green, creating a striking and symbolic backdrop to Mental Health Awareness Week. This citywide illumination will serve as a visual beacon of hope and a reminder that mental health matters every day."
Nabil Ilahi, Chief Executive Officer of Peterborough Prime, added: “Mental Health Awareness Week is a time to reflect, unite, and show compassion.
"Let’s light up our city and remind each other that nobody has to face mental health struggles alone. I’m proud to call Peterborough my home because of the beauty in our unity. Together, we can make a lasting impact. Let Peterborough be the leading city in the country, not just lighting up green, but actively pledging its commitment to mental health awareness.”