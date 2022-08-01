Flag Fen: Crowds flock to see Danish conquest of England brought to life at Viking Festival

Those that went to Flag Fen for the return of the festival for the first time in three years were treated to weapons displays, archery displays alongside getting the chance to try out sword play, archery and find out about traditional woodworking, metalworking, cooking and weaving from Angles and Danes in the living history encampment.

The highlight of each day though was the main battle re-enactment, which on Saturday brought to life the Battle of Assundun from October 18 1016.

The battle is believed to have taken place either in Ashdon near Saffron Walden or Ashingdon near Rochford in Essex and marked the conclusion to the Danish Conquest of England; with the Danes led by King Canute and the English by Edmund Ironside.

