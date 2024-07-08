Eye Summer Festival was hosted at Manor Farm Park in the village and saw over 30 stallholders brave the unpredictable British weather to bring visitors a variety of fresh baked cakes, bread, knitted items, beauty and personalised accessories.

Zumba kicked off the event with an energetic dance routine from Michelle which the crowd enjoyed and joined in too. Local band Eye2Eye, Annie & Thady, Rock Choir and The Reckless closed the event.

Eye Summer Festival has been organised by a small committee led by Gabriela Chandler.

She said: “After moving to Eye, I quickly realised there was no large celebration for the whole community to enjoy.

"I joined our local Eye Community Association who run the Manor Community Centre and floated my idea for the Summer Festival and gained support from other committee members.”

“Our first event has been fantastic, seeing families and friends come together and enjoy a day out on their doorstep without having to leave the village. I would like to give special thanks to Cllr Rylan Ray who has provided support and guidance to steer this idea into reality and we hope to build on our success for next year!”

Ward councillor Steve Allen added: “The was great live music, community stands and the weather just about onside!

“It was good to see the team from Peterborough Presents promoting this autumn's Lantern Parade, and representatives from Eye Parish council with a presentation on the forthcoming Neighbourhood Plan. Not forgetting a visit from Cllr Marco Cereste, Mayor of Peterborough.

“Well done to Gabrielle and all members of the organising team including fellow ward Councillor Rylan Ray - let's see this as an annual event going forward!”

Eye Summer Festival was solely funded by local companies: Pioneer Caravans, Dalton Seeds, COOP, Edward Stuart, Peterborough Presents, Peterborough Lions Rugby, ASDA, Reynolds & Co, Multifab and JPB Signs.

