First step in plans for over 1,000 homes and primary school near Market Deeping

Plans for a major new settlement and primary school near Market Deeping have taken their first step forwards.

Peterborough City Council's Draft Local Plan is currently in progress and the finalised version will set out how the city and surrounding villages will grow and change over the next 20 years.

One of the many sites earmarked for new settlements in the draft plan is land west of Lincoln Road and east of the A15 near Market Deeping, which has been allocated 1,055 homes in total.

Independent land promoters Richborough signed a promotion agreement with a landowner near Market Deeping in January 2024 to bring forward the large development.

Proposed site earmarked for more than 1,000 homes west of Lincoln Road, Market Deeping

The 137-acre site is expected to deliver more than 1,000 new homes, a primary school, retirement living, and a local centre including community facilities.

It would also provide an extensive green infrastructure network, including sports, play, semi-natural green space, landscaped parkland and space for communal food growing.

The first step of the plans came on September 19 when Richborough submitted two separate requests for a screening opinion to Peterborough City Council to determine whether the proposed development constitutes an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

One related to a proposed phased development comprising up to 1,100 homes on land west of Lincoln Road, while the other related to a residential development comprising up to 150 homes on land east of Lincoln Road.

Outline planning applications for the new homes, primary school and other facilities will still need to be submitted and approved before further details can be put forward.

Richborough stated on its website: "We look forward to engaging with key stakeholders, designing, and submitting a planning application and securing a development partner at the earliest opportunity."

Deeping Gate Parish Council claimed the Draft Local Plan allocation of 1,055 homes was outside the village envelope and would be a 500 per cent increase on the existing 209 properties in the village.

The parish council said concerns included changing the visual entrance to Market Deeping which is protected in their neighbourhood plan, stresses on local education and health services, increased traffic to local roads, and loss of agricultural land.

Public consultation on the draft plan began on April 11 and ended at midnight on Thursday, May 29.

Peterborough City Council confirmed last week that a Key Issues Report would be published on its website imminently, which will summarise the main issues raised for each section, policy and site.

All comments received during the public consultation will be reviewed by the city council and any changes arising from the consultation will be made to the Draft Local Plan.

The council will then look to publish a proposed submission version in autumn this year, which will go out for a further public consultation.

This version of the plan will then be submitted to central government who will appoint an independent planning inspector to carry out a public examination into the document.

It is hoped that the finalised Local Plan will be adopted by the council in December 2026.