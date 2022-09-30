A computer-generated image of a street scene at Cotterstock Meadows in Oundle.

The first homes that makeup the new Cotterstock Meadows development in Oundle have gone on sale.

Bovis Homes is in the process of building 74 houses for private sale, including a range of two to five-bedroom properties, and 52 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership.

Four additional plots have been designated as self-build properties.

As part of the planning agreement for the development, Vistry will be contributing more than £1.5 million in funding for local infrastructure and facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

£1.3million of this sum has been allocated for education, including improvements at Oundle Church of England Primary School, while other contributions include £130,000 for public transport, £86,000 towards cycle paths, £49,200 for healthcare, and £29,000 towards libraries in the area.

“The fantastic range of homes here makes the development suitable for any homebuyer, including those looking to step on the property ladder, expand their family or downsize once children have left home.

Hannah Dorner, sales manager for Cotterstock Meadows, said: “Cotterstock Meadows looks set to be really popular, given its picturesque setting on the edge of the beautiful market town of Oundle, with the town’s shops and amenities within walking distance.

“Meanwhile, the children’s play area and open spaces within the development itself have been designed to ensure there is plenty of room for people to enjoy the rural surroundings and socialise with new neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Families will also appreciate the close links with Oundle Church of England Primary School, which lies opposite the new homes and whose pupils chose the name for the development.”