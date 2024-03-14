The first Fenland Tea Dance event of 2024 attracted 30 enthusiastic dancers to King Edward Community Centre in Chatteris last month.

Dance novices and long-time boppers came together to enjoy the first Fenland tea dance of 2024 last month.

The highly anticipated event, which was held at the King Edward Community Centre in Chatteris, attracted 30 enthusiastic attendees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Alex Miscandlon, Fenland District Council portfolio holder for leisure, was pleased that these traditional events continue to have such great appeal:

“These tea dances are wonderfully popular events,” he said.

He believed much of the popularity comes from the fact dancers of all abilities, solo or coupled-up, are so warmly welcomed.

“Some people have very little dancing experience, others more,” he noted.

“Some come alone, others with a partner, and everyone is made to feel welcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event was the first in a series of free tea dances offered by Fenland District Council's Active Fenland, which seeks to encourage healthy activity and provide opportunities for people to live more active lives.

The series – funded by Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care System (ICS) – is part of a wider range of community health and well-being initiatives put on for people who might face additional barriers to accessing exercise.

Nicky Ward, Director of Strategy & Development at NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough (part of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough ICS), said she was “delighted to continue to fund local exercise classes like these tea dances being held across Fenland, so members of our communities can attend them for free.”

She added “As an Integrated Care System, it’s important to us that we help people stay well for longer and preventing any future illnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next tea dance will be held at Wisbech Queen Mary Centre this coming Friday (March 15) from 1.30 to 4pm.

Councillor Miscandlon is keen for anyone who fancies ‘following their lead’ to get involved.

“We’d encourage anyone with an interest in coming along to join in,” he said.

Nicky Ward echoed the councillor’s sentiments:

“We actively encourage people to attend because dancing improves physical health and wellbeing, as it’s an excellent example of a fun and sociable exercising experience.”

All tea dance events include free entry, tuition and light refreshments.